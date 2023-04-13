Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Assurant worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $117.17 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.