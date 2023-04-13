Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 260,507 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.2% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

