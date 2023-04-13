Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after acquiring an additional 424,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

AAPL stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

