Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.