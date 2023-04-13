Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.