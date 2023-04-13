Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMI opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

