Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 4,794,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 35,113,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

