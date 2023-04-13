Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.70.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

