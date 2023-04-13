BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

