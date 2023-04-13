BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1,581.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

