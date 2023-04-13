BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 239.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

