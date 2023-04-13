BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

