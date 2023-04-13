BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 428.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

