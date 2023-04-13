BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 234 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $199.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.28 and its 200 day moving average is $207.77. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

