BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 46 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 170.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $616.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $615.05 and its 200 day moving average is $552.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

