BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWB opened at $224.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

