BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

See Also

