BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
