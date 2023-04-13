BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

