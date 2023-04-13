BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJR. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 611.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 355,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 305,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at $6,995,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJR shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

