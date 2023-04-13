BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $523.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

