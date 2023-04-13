BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

