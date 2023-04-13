BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

