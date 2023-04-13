BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 345.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 12.1% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of EDC opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

