BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

CMCSA opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

