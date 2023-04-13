BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

