BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

