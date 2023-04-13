BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.