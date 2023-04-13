BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

SHEL stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.