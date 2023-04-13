BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $229.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

