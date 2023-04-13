BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 928.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.