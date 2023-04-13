BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $134.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.20.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

