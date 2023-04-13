BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $342.79 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $403.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

