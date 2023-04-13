BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after buying an additional 896,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,135,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,152,000 after buying an additional 547,742 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.