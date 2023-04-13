BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies



Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

