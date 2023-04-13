BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

