BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,322,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $82.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

