BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,018.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,803.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $174,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,803.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,818 shares of company stock worth $701,010 and sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

