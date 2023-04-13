BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,471 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,591,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 357,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,676,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.43%.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

