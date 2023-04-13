BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 139,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 435,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

