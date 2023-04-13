BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $336.61 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.