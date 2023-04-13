BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EARN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE EARN opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -41.56%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

