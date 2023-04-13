BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

