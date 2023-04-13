BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PBI opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

