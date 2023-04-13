BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 33,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

USB stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

