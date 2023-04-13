BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $281.12 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.62 and a 200-day moving average of $266.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

