BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

