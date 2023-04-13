BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.4 %

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Shares of BN stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

