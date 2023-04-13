BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

