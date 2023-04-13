BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 7.9% Higher

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.14 and last traded at $253.50. 46,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 233,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

