Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 28,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 129,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 83,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile



Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

